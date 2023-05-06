Join SD CEO West Women’s Business Center for The Pivot: Great & Small Women in business luncheon & Awards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This year marks the 12th Annual Outstanding Women in Business Luncheon and Awards ceremony on May 23rd at the Spearfish Holiday Inn Convention Center. Start the day with a business showcase from 10 to 11 a.m. and visit the 20th Booth of local organizations and businesses to shop and learn more. 11 a.m. will kick off with keynote speakers such as Barb Donat, from Mediation Matters, and “Intrapreneur”– Jennifer Baloun, from Bankwest, The awards program is designed to highlight the impact of outstanding women entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs across the state. Bailey Sadowsky from SD CEO of West Women’s Business Center urges women to come to celebrate and network with like-minded individuals and fellowship with other business leaders.

The following awards will be given during the event:

Enterprising Young Entrepreneur

Enterprising Woman Entrepreneur

Enterprising Woman Intrapreneur

Woman’s Choice Award (selected LIVE at the event)

Be inspired by hearing from local women who will share their stories of how they made their own pivots, great and small, that impacted their careers. Sadowsky says the day finishes with the above Annual Outstanding Women in Business Awards which will get voted live at the event.

The Early-Bird ticket price is available through May 15 for $39. Watch the interview above for more information.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.