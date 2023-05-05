Wall Drug still popular with tourists

By Kayla Henderson
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:58 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tourism season is ramping up.

According to recent surveys by Destination Analysts, there’s strong enthusiasm for travel, but Americans are also concerned about the economy.

So while many travelers are not expected to cancel plans, they will look for more ways to save while on vacation.

Wall Drug road signs have been a staple of building the business since the 1930′s.

Because of this Wall has become a tourist hot spot with free water being one of their main advertisements.

”They started doing that because, well, it was a depression; no one really had anything to spend, but people were still trying to make a living. They advertise free ice water and got them in the store and kept it afloat and so they just kept going with it,” said Wall Drug Store manager Cecil Heeb.

Heeb said they receive a lot of repeat customers including truckers and they also have new travelers who all come to enjoy everything Wall Drug has to offer.

Copyright 2023 KEVN All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Monument Health employs nearly 5,300 people.
80 employees shocked by layoffs at Monument Health
Austin Goss is accused ofmaking threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank...
Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem
Although FastHorse has been a playwright for 15 years, but 2023 saw history being made as her...
Lakota woman becomes first female Native American playwright to have show on Broadway

Latest News

Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS
Wall Drug still popular with tourists
Wall tourism
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS
Wall Meats Processing
Doctors have to examine and ultimately scan abnormalities to determine the severity of the...
How to spot skin cancer and steps to avoid it