Rapid City Police are investigating another homicide

Duane Sierra is charged with second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Duane Sierra is charged with second degree murder in Rapid City, SD(KOTA Territory)
By Madison Newman
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:22 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around 9:00 Wednesday night, police were dispatched to the area of Lacrosse Street and E. Omaha Street for a report of gunfire heard in the area.

Police say they found 26-year-old Serena Spider lying in the grass between LaCrosse Street and Brennan Avenue, with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

Spider died at the hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw a man running from the scene immediately following the gunshots, and police say they found 21-year-old Duane Sierra in the 1400 block of Cambell Street.

Sierra is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say Spider and Sierra knew each other and say this was not a random act.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Monument Health employs nearly 5,300 people.
80 employees shocked by layoffs at Monument Health
Austin Goss is accused ofmaking threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank...
Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem
Although FastHorse has been a playwright for 15 years, but 2023 saw history being made as her...
Lakota woman becomes first female Native American playwright to have show on Broadway

Latest News

As the weather starts to change with the season, chairman for Wall Drug Store is hopeful for a...
Wall Drug still popular with tourists
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS
Wall Drug still popular with tourists
Wall tourism
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS
Wall Meats Processing
Doctors have to examine and ultimately scan abnormalities to determine the severity of the...
How to spot skin cancer and steps to avoid it