Police seeking man wanted for questioning in regards to homicide

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate an individual wanted for questioning about the...
Police are seeking the public’s help to locate an individual wanted for questioning about the May 3 homicide.(MGN Online/RCPD)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Patrick Mousseaux, who is wanted for questioning about the May 3 homicide. At 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, police were dispatched to the area of Lacrosse Street and E. Omaha Street for a report of gunfire heard in the area.

Law enforcement says they found 26-year-old Serena Spider lying in the grass between LaCrosse Street and Brennan Avenue, with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She later died at the hospital.

Police would like to speak to 39-year-old Patrick Mousseaux of Rapid City regarding the incident. Mousseaux was last known to be driving a gray 2017 Toyota Camry with dealer plates.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Goss is accused ofmaking threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank...
Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana
Valet supervisor Morris has been helping patients have a positive experience for 23 years and...
Employee of Rapid City Hospital has been brightening patients’ days for over 23 years
Duane Sierra is charged with second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Rapid City Police are investigating another homicide

Latest News

To honor our foster parents right here in the Black Hills, the Children’s Home Society of South...
Black Hills Children’s Home Society takes time to celebrate foster parents for National Foster Care Month
Rep. Dusty Johnson says the President's refusal to compromise is a "major failure of leadership."
Johnson says Biden’s refusal to meet with House Speaker is “failure of leadership”
Doctors have to examine and ultimately scan abnormalities to determine the severity of the...
Melanoma Mondays
KOTA Territory News, Black Hills Fox News and the Minneluzahan Center will host a candidate...
Get to know Rapid City’s mayoral candidates