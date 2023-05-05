Johnson says Biden’s refusal to meet with House Speaker is “failure of leadership”

Rep. Dusty Johnson says the President's refusal to compromise is a "major failure of leadership."
Rep. Dusty Johnson says the President's refusal to compromise is a "major failure of leadership."(Dakota News Now)
By Keith Grant
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this week that the U.S. is on track to default on its debt by June, much sooner than the original expectation of late summer.

Late last month, the House of Representatives passed the Republican-led “Limit, Save, Grow” bill — their offering to divert a potential crisis. However, Democrats refer to the bill as the “default on America act” and instead back President Joe Biden’s call to simply raise the debt ceiling, with no other compromise.

“Republicans have put forth a bold vision on how to deal with both the debt ceiling and the $32 trillion debt. The Senate hasn’t done that, Joe Biden hasn’t put out any plan on how to deal with both of those,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson. “We do need to get Speaker (Kevin) McCarthy and President Biden in the same room. We’re four weeks away from default, the fact that Joe Biden has refused for three months to sit down to talk about this problem is a major failure of leadership.”

Biden and McCarthy are set to meet May 9 for what is being called a “debt ceiling emergency meeting.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Goss is accused ofmaking threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank...
Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS
Valet supervisor Morris has been helping patients have a positive experience for 23 years and...
Employee of Rapid City Hospital has been brightening patients’ days for over 23 years
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
The picture was taken in Deputy, Indiana.
School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana

Latest News

Doctors have to examine and ultimately scan abnormalities to determine the severity of the...
Melanoma Mondays
KOTA Territory News, Black Hills Fox News and the Minneluzahan Center will host a candidate...
Get to know Rapid City’s mayoral candidates
HealthWatch
HealthWatch
Wall Drug Tourism
Wall Drug Tourism