Isolated showers and storms likely over the weekend

(KEVN)
By David Stradling
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated showers and storms are expected over the weekend. The good news is that it is not expected to be a washout, but keep an eye to the sky if you do have any outdoor plans so you don’t get caught. High temperatures will be in the 60s for many.

Storm chances continue for all of next week. Temperatures will range from the 60s to the 70s for much of the region. Wednesday and Thursday look to have the best chances for widespread moisture during the daytime hours, but it does not look to be a washout.

