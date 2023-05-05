ConnectSD to award $32 million dollars in grants for internet access

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem and the Office of Economic Development announced they will soon be awarding ConnectSD Broadband grants to help fund underserved households in South Dakota.

The program awarded over $32 million dollars in grants to 13 projects from nine applications. They estimate that this will connect 3,137 households, farms, and businesses to high-speed internet. In terms of the area that these grants will cover they are looking to have the prairie area of Stanley County, the southeast corner of the state, and they are looking to fill in some connection gaps in the Black Hills.

With this announcement, ConnectSD has awarded 103 grant awards or projects. They ultimately want to cover 31,000 locations that had little to no access to the internet prior to the program.

