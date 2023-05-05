ConnectSD to award $32 million dollars in grants for internet access

(WJRT)
By Cody Dennis
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:35 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem and the Office of Economic Development announced they will soon be awarding ConnectSD Broadband grants to help fund underserved households in South Dakota.

The program awarded over $32 million dollars in grants to 13 projects from nine applications. They estimate that this will connect 3,137 households, farms, and businesses to high-speed internet. In terms of the area that these grants will cover they are looking to have the prairie area of Stanley County, the southeast corner of the state, and they are looking to fill in some connection gaps in the Black Hills.

With this announcement, ConnectSD has awarded 103 grant awards or projects. They ultimately want to cover 31,000 locations that had little to no access to the internet prior to the program.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Monument Health employs nearly 5,300 people.
80 employees shocked by layoffs at Monument Health
Austin Goss is accused ofmaking threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank...
Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem
Although FastHorse has been a playwright for 15 years, but 2023 saw history being made as her...
Lakota woman becomes first female Native American playwright to have show on Broadway

Latest News

As the weather starts to change with the season, chairman for Wall Drug Store is hopeful for a...
Wall Drug still popular with tourists
Wall Meat Processing
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS
Wall Drug still popular with tourists
Wall tourism
Wall Meat Processing is the first plant in the State to be apart of CIS
Wall Meats Processing
Doctors have to examine and ultimately scan abnormalities to determine the severity of the...
How to spot skin cancer and steps to avoid it