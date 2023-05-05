Black Hills Children’s Home Society takes time to celebrate foster parents for National Foster Care Month

An initiative of the Children’s Bureau to acknowledge foster parents devotion
By Alena Neves
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Each May, the nation takes time to acknowledge foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals, and other members of the community who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes and connections. We use this time to renew your commitment to ensuring a bright future for the more than 391,000 children and youth in foster care and recognize those who make a meaningful difference in their lives. To honor our foster parents right here in the Black Hills, the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota has a variety of events planned with a focus on family wellness.

Due to no fault of their own, children are removed from their homes and are left feeling confused and challenged by their circumstances. Ann Lecy from the Children’s Home Society of South Dakota says the events planned this month will prominently include our foster parents and their contributions to providing a safe and loving home for our foster children.

Lecy says they are hoping through a variety of events planned to connect families and provide resources to help foster children thrive. Some of the events planned are a booth at the Farmer’s Market this Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Story Time at the Rapid City Public Library Library, Monday, May 8 & 22 at 3:30 p.m. (books: “The Foster Dragon” and “Maybe Days”) and a Family Picnic on June 16 from 5-7 p.m. at Robbinsdale Park.

