Showers and storms possible through the end of next week

(KEVN)
By David Stradling
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly cloudy overnight with a few showers possible at times. Low temperatures will remain mild with many in the 40s and a few areas closer to 50°.

Scattered showers and storms are possible through the day, but especially through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler with more cloud cover expected with many in the 60s.

Isolated showers and storms are possible at times over the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s for many with a few in the 70s. Showers and storms will be possible each day through the end of next week.

Temperatures are expected to remain near or above average with highs in the 60s and 70s and low temperatures will be in the 40s every night.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
The trial is the third in recent weeks over how Kansas troopers conduct stops.
Lawsuit begins over patrol tactic known as ‘Kansas two step’
Monument Health employs nearly 5,300 people.
80 employees shocked by layoffs at Monument Health
Austin Goss is accused ofmaking threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank...
Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem
Although FastHorse has been a playwright for 15 years, but 2023 saw history being made as her...
Lakota woman becomes first female Native American playwright to have show on Broadway

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
We will see increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms.
Warm air holds on Thursday with more storm chances to end the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Today will be the warmest day of the week.
Wednesday will be warmer with a few afternoon showers and storms possible