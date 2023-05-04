Political reporter arrested for impersonating Noem

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Political reporter Austin Goss of KOTA Territory was arrested for making a prank phone call while impersonating Governor Kristi Noem.

Goss is accused of allegedly making threatening, harassing, or misleading contacts through a prank call. Law enforcement say that the call intentionally caused the displayed number to be that of Noem’s personal phone number.

Goss and Noem have had several personal and professional conversations, and Goss may have received Noem’s personal phone number during one of these conversations.

This story is developing and we will continue to bring you the updates.

