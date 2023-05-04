Organization says some Native Americans may have difficulty embracing their culture

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The importance of understanding and embracing your culture is a way to stand out, but for some Native American youth growing up indigenous has made them fearful of checking their identity when enrolling in schools.

“Residential boarding school history, you know the history that has happened to Indigenous students and families. I mean, I know there’s families that are still fearful of formal education because of that. Not only that is just being recognized as an indigenous student. There is racism and there’s discrimination that happens in the school system,” Valeria Big Eagle, Executive Director of Friends of the Children-He Sapa.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, Title Six of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects people from discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.

Title Six Manager Angel Lee said that she’s been with Rapid City School district for three years and has yet to encounter students who checked the wrong race when enrolling.

“Some of the goals of the title six grant program, which is a formula grant program with the funding determined by the number of students with completed 506 forms, some of the things that we do is increase knowledge of cultural identity and awareness, increase at-risk student support, increase Native American language instruction programs and this year we added another component to increase the graduation rate,” said Angel Lee.

Big Eagle says some students still don’t feel culturally accepted in school, even though Lee claims that RCAS embraces Native American cultures.

“There are those few students that feel like they can’t even say they’re indigenous because they don’t want to; they want to blend in, they want to blend in, and they want to go the with the wave of this mainstream society that we’re in today. And what we’re trying to do, and even with our nonprofit work, is we’re trying to empower those students to be inherently who they are. They don’t have to be afraid to be indigenous. They can be Lakota, Dakota, Nakota, and embrace that,” said Big Eagle.

