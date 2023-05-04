Mixology at Home - Devil’s Margarita

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Happy Cinco de Mayo!

With Friday, May 5, being Cinco de Mayo, we have to celebrate with a cocktail, and what better drink than a margarita? The only problem is we did that on our first Mixology at Home, a year ago. Well, this time, we tweak it a little with ... of all things ... wine.

You start with the traditional margarita recipe and don’t go cheap on the tequila or the orange liqueur ... if you can afford it.

Ingredients:

2 oz of reposado tequila

1 oz of orange liqueur instead of triple sec

1 oz freshly squeezed lime

1 oz of wine

Margarita salt (step it up and get lime or jalapeño-flavored salt)

Directions: Add tequila, orange liqueur, and lime juice to a shaker with ice. Shake to mix and chill, then strain into a margarita glass rimmed with salt. Using a spoon, gently pour the wine over the back of it, onto the margarita so the wine is layered on top.

There is your devil’s margarita.

