Celebrating National Wildflower Week with Rapid City’s How To Grow 2023 Spring Fling

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time again this year when Spring is in full bloom and snow is just a thing of the past. It’s National Wildflower Week and a time to spring into action on some planting, gardening, and sprucing up the environment. The main attraction this week will be Rapid City’s How to Grow 2023 Spring Fling this Saturday, May 6 at 399 E Watts Ln Unit F.

Rhea Tippmann owner of How To Grow says as a reminder to wildflower lovers “National Wildflower Week would be to always ensure that people are planting native species to ensure nonnative species do not become invasive. Native species of wildflowers are more weather resistant and less susceptible to pests and disease, while providing excellent feed, as well as habitat, to pollinators.”

Tippmann says the Spring Fling begins at 10 a.m. and will have food trucks including Mercy’s Tacos, The Hangry Buffalo, and Kona Ice Shaved Ice, and live music from 12-2 p.m. Joyful Tots is a local business that will be present with a play area set up for kids with sensory bins. Several other local vendors will be attending and a Raffle Drawing with all proceeds being donated to Meals on Wheels. She says their goal is to generate as many donations as possible and to encourage more community engagement with Meals on Wheels of Western SD. Meals on Wheels serves nearly 2000 meals to seniors across the Black Hills and is working hard to bring fresh produce to their program year-round using hydroponic gardening systems. Tippmann says, “We want to help foster this incredible program in any and every way possible.”

