Addressing mental health issues within the community using “B.E.A.M.”

The second session of the ongoing 'The more you know, the better we do' forum occurred...
The second session of the ongoing 'The more you know, the better we do' forum occurred Wednesday night, with talks addressing mental health issues in Rapid City.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Simply being heard is one of the first steps to building a tighter bond between people in a community.

On Wednesday, the Rapid City Community Relations Commission held its second forum addressing mental health issues in Rapid City. The group encouraged a support structure they called “B.E.A.M.” within the community to continue letting people know the resources available to them throughout the city.

“That is to bridge relationships, educate ourselves and others, advocate for our community, and model respectful behavior. Along those lines, we believe the more you know, the better we do,” said Rapid City’s community relations commission coordinator Lafawn Janis.

If you are interested in learning more about “B.E.A.M.” and about the Rapid City Community Relations Commission, you can head to their website.

