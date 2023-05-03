Warm air holds on Thursday with more storm chances to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies clear up overnight and temperatures remain mild with lows in the 40s once again.

Plenty of sunshine is likely for Thursday. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible across Wyoming. High temperatures will end up in the 70s for many with those in the Black Hills staying in the 60s.

Plenty of clouds and areas of showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible through the day Friday. Highs will be cooler with temperatures ranging from the 50s to the 60s.

Temperatures will be back into the 60s and 70s over the weekend with more showers and storms possible both days. The unsettled pattern does look to continue into next week with temperatures near or above average.

None of the days will be complete washouts with the shower and storm chances. They will be pretty isolated much of the time and not everyone will pick up moisture every day.

