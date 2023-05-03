Not another one! Water main break impacts residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Early Tuesday morning, a number of residences around the Pinedale Heights area in Rapid City were impacted by a waterman break that affected the reservoir in the area. According to Rapid City’s Communications Director Darrell Shoemaker, when the reservoir is drained, it affects the entire neighborhood.

“When we have a situation where the reservoir is drained, it takes time to replenish that reservoir even though we’re re-routing the water the pressure can be a little bit low so we’re basically advising those who are affected, basically asking residents to conserve water if they will, and realize that they are probably going to have some water pressure over the next few hours,” said Shoemaker.

While it may seem there are a lot of water main breaks in Rapid City, there’s another side to the story.

“The cause can be shifting soils, it can be the thawing periods when we go from the winter season into the spring season. Sometimes we have some freeze/thaw issues that can cause a water line break. And sometimes, it can be the aging infrastructure, In all likely hood the cause was probably shifting soils,” said Shoemaker.

Shoemaker asks when issues like this do occur, residents should conserve water until the problem is resolved.

