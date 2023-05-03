Man accused of shooting into Memphis TV station to undergo mental evaluation

The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station will receive a mental evaluation. (WMC)
By Myracle Evans and Gray News staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The man charged with shooting into a Memphis TV station Tuesday morning will receive a mental evaluation.

Police said 26-year-old Jarrad Nathan wanted to speak with the news team at Fox affiliate WHBQ but ended up firing a shot into the glass at the station with an AR-style rifle.

Nathan surrendered to police after an hour-long barricade inside a hamburger restaurant near WHBQ, police said. He’s charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Jarrad Nathan, 26
Jarrad Nathan, 26(Memphis Police Department)

Police said he was taken into custody around 1 p.m. after crisis negotiators persuaded him to turn himself in.

Nathan is also charged with aggravated assault from an incident in March, with his aunt being the alleged victim. He remains in the Shelby County Jail on a $25,000 bond for that incident and $250,000 bond for the incident at WHBQ.

Nathan will reappear in Shelby County court on May 17.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing
Monument Health employs nearly 5,300 people.
80 employees shocked by layoffs at Monument Health
2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Serenity Johnson
2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Serenity Johnson
Although FastHorse has been a playwright for 15 years, but 2023 saw history being made as her...
Lakota woman becomes first female Native American playwright to have show on Broadway
Watermain breaks at Pinedale Heights in Rapid City
Not another one! Water main break impacts residents

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows Facebook's Messenger Kids application on an iPhone in New York, Feb....
FTC: Facebook misled parents, failed to guard kids’ privacy
FILE - A Ruth's Chris Steak House sign is shown in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 21, 2020....
Darden buys Ruth’s Chris Steak House for about $715 million
First responders are near the scene of an active shooting in Midtown Atlanta.
LIVE: 1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting, police say
File - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell walks from the podium after speaking at a news...
Fed raises key rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
A U.S. Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges. A spokesperson for...
Man dies after being placed in headlock on NYC subway