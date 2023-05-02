Youth transit numbers in April were “considerably higher” this year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Youth ridership on the Rapid City’s Rapid Transit System increased an impressive 22% in April over the same month a year ago.

As part of the “Youth Ride Free” program, RTS provided 34,391 youth passenger trips from September to April of the school year. The number of youth passengers over the eight-month period is comparable to the 29,646 youth passenger trips that were made from September to March of the school year 2021-22 and the 24,446 youth passenger trips that were made during the same time period in the school year 2020-21.

“Our youth passenger numbers begin to decrease as we move towards warmer weather,” said Megan Gould-Stabile, Rapid Transit System manager. “Our April numbers are considerably higher than the youth ridership numbers in April of the past two years.”

The City’s ‘Youth Ride Free’ program was started in the summer of 2016.

For more information about the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program, contact RTS at 605-394-6631.

