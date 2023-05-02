Youth transit numbers in April were “considerably higher” this year

By Ezra Garcia
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Youth ridership on the Rapid City’s Rapid Transit System increased an impressive 22% in April over the same month a year ago.

As part of the “Youth Ride Free” program, RTS provided 34,391 youth passenger trips from September to April of the school year. The number of youth passengers over the eight-month period is comparable to the 29,646 youth passenger trips that were made from September to March of the school year 2021-22 and the 24,446 youth passenger trips that were made during the same time period in the school year 2020-21.

“Our youth passenger numbers begin to decrease as we move towards warmer weather,” said Megan Gould-Stabile, Rapid Transit System manager. “Our April numbers are considerably higher than the youth ridership numbers in April of the past two years.”

The City’s ‘Youth Ride Free’ program was started in the summer of 2016.

For more information about the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program, contact RTS at 605-394-6631.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Serenity Johnson
2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Serenity Johnson
DCI and the Union County Sheriff's Office are looking for Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, who...
Statewide search for Union County murder case suspect
Mines students help create a mobile stage.
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a BeethoVAN
Rapid City Area School bus
A former bus driver didn’t think her job would be dangerous
People located in rural areas may find it harder to find groceries.
Fighting South Dakota’s food desert

Latest News

Community members are planting flowers at Wilson Park. (KOTA)
Citizens keep parks maintained through Adopt-A-Park Program
City commission to host second session May 3 on mental health
The Black Hills War Monument Association will be in charge of maintaining the flags, flagpoles,...
Honoring the veterans of the Black Hills by maintaining the memorial in Rapid City
It’s the 3rd Annual Cinco De Meow fundraiser for cat lovers held at The Wine Cellar Restaurant...
3rd Annual Cinco De Meow feline-friendly fundraiser is coming up