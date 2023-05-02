Wednesday will be warmer with a few afternoon showers and storms possible

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures remain mild. Lows will drop into the 40s for much of the area. A few spots out toward the Badlands will fall into the upper 30s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 70s and 80s. While we have plenty of sunshine early on, clouds will develop through the afternoon and bring a few shower and thunderstorm chances to the region. Best chance for moisture will be in northeast Wyoming and around the Black Hills.

Thursday will remain warm in the 70s for many. Mostly sunny skies are expected much of the day in western South Dakota, but a few more showers and storms are expected across northeast Wyoming. Scattered showers will be likely for some on Friday. Highs will drop into the 50s and 60s to end the week.

Highs will return to the 60s for many over the weekend. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times. Afternoon storm chances will continue into Monday with highs in the 60s, but more clouds and a better chance for rain will settle in Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

