Tourist attractions begin to open as summer approaches

Wonderland Cave opens May 1 for the summer tourism season.
By Madison Newman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEMO, S.D. (KEVN) - As the final bell of the school year nears and temperatures begin to climb, many of the area’s hottest tourist attractions begin to open up for the season.

The Wonderland Cave, in Nemo, opened their doors Monday. The two-level cave, which began forming more than 60 million years ago, is considered a living system. New formations are still being created. The public has been able to tour Wonderland Cave for more than 90 years.

“We’re really looking forward to keeping a lot of people coming through. The last couple years we had a lot more people than we expected with covid and everything that was happening. It’s really been nice to see a lot of people coming out, so were just hoping to continue have a lot of people coming through,” said Ryan Beeck, assistant manager of Wonderland Cave.

For a full lineup of the attractions South Dakota has to offer and when they open, you can follow this link: https://www.blackhillsbadlands.com/sites/default/files/pdfs/2023-openingdatescalendar.pdf

