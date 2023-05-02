Pride and Prejudice is coming to the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The countdown is on for the thespians of the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater.

The first show of the season will feature well-known characters Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, from the classic play “Pride and Prejudice”.

The cast and crew; who are all volunteers work together to build the set and create costumes to help make the play one to remember.

Director Nathan Schreier and the board president for the theater, says the audience can expect costumes that look like they came straight out of a Jane Austin novel.

“They are going to see some beautiful, beautiful costumes that may have come right out of that era. I mean these are some of the best ones we’ve had,” said Schreier.

Pride and Prejudice will be on stage from May 12-14 at the Belle Fourche Rec Center auditorium.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.