Pride and Prejudice is coming to the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater

All costumes and sets are created by cast and crew members, who have volunteered to participate...
All costumes and sets are created by cast and crew members, who have volunteered to participate in the production.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The countdown is on for the thespians of the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater.

The first show of the season will feature well-known characters Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, from the classic play “Pride and Prejudice”.

The cast and crew; who are all volunteers work together to build the set and create costumes to help make the play one to remember.

Director Nathan Schreier and the board president for the theater, says the audience can expect costumes that look like they came straight out of a Jane Austin novel.

“They are going to see some beautiful, beautiful costumes that may have come right out of that era. I mean these are some of the best ones we’ve had,” said Schreier.

Pride and Prejudice will be on stage from May 12-14 at the Belle Fourche Rec Center auditorium.

