Pet of the Week: Victoria

Meet Victoria this week Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week.
By Kate Robinson
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:06 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a new month and a new season- which means it’s the perfect time to add a new pet to your family. Whether it’s just you, or you’re looking for something for the whole crew, we may have just what you’re looking for. Meet Victoria this week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week.

Victoria is a 3-year-old spotted Pit Bull who has enough personality to fill up the whole room, she is very loyal and will find any way she can to be near the ones she loves. She is well motivated by treats and pets, and will always seek to be the center of attention- with that being said she does feel uncomfortable around other pets.

Despite her fears, Victoria does her very best to stay in line, but she may need a few manner reminders here and there. She is looking for a home with a devoted and loving caretaker that is willing to put the time into giving this sweet girl her furr-ever home.

You can find Victoria at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, open every day at 11 a.m.

