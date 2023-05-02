Just like any trend, food trends set the culinary experience of an area

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We all need it and sometimes love it, but what some may find appetizing, others might not find as appealing. That’s why the culinary world is constantly shifting, with new food dishes being created every day, and making a dish stand out might not be as hard as one may think.

For restaurants and other food courts to maximize this creativity in a region, they must match the food trends that are happening or play around with different ideas that could start a new trend.

“Really, it’s one of those things where, in culinary, there’s so much opportunity to be creative,” said US Foods area marketing manager Leslianne Johannsen.

“Throwing around ideas and just presenting different things that might be hot in the market,” said US Foods local sales vice president Kenny McCoy.

With those ideas being thrown around, it’s important to cater to the region’s culinary market. That regional market is what US Foods is inspiring various restaurants to tap into, and in the greater Mountain West region, what better way to tap into the market than using “local products.”

“There’s a lot of interest in local products. Maybe even more so in the greater mountain west area than perhaps maybe even some of the coast markets,” said US Foods Mountain West area vice president Roger Parsell.

Those locally grown and raised products are the go-to in the Mountain West region as of April. In the Black Hills, bold bar foods are what’s popular in the restaurant scene.

“Something that is really big right now is a lot of elevated bar food,” explained McCoy. “Things like beer mac-n-cheese and burnt ends with some barbeque bold flavors—people are looking for bold flavors right now.”

While barbeque burnt ends with mac-n-cheese sounds like a meal for the ages, food trends are constantly changing based on the dining habits of consumers in the area. Events like US Foods Stand Out from the Crowd are needed to continue finding those mouth-watering trends that will bring you your next forever meal. It’s either that or just going to the culinary event to see what new trends are in the market.

“I hope they walk away and just go, wow, that was awesome,” said Johannsen.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.