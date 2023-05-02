It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a BeethoVAN

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The BeethoVAN made its debut Monday. A group of students at South Dakota Mines created the mobile stage, known as the BeethoVAN, which includes AV capabilities, good acoustics, and a trailer to haul everything around.

The Rushmore Music Festival will use the portable stage by holding pop-up concerts in parks and rural areas within about a 300 mile radius.

“The idea was just to give a portable stage so that way the students of the Rushmore Music Festival could perform anywhere. So, if they wanted to do one in Kadoka - if Kadoka doesn’t have a traditional concert hall - they could pull this up and park in a parking lot and get everything set up and play for anybody who wants to show up,” said Logan Leader, student South Dakota Mines.

“I’ve always believed in necessity breeds innovations, and when we saw a need we needed to fill we say ourselves as uniquely capable of doing this,” said Brett Walfish, co-founder and executive director of Rushmore Music Festival.

