Honoring the veterans of the Black Hills by maintaining the memorial in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Memorial Park will see Rapid City and the Black Hills War Monument Association working to help maintain a soon-to-be fully renovated memorial.

The agreement outlines the responsibilities of both sides when it comes to maintaining the Black Hills Veterans Memorial.

This comes as BHWMA covered the costs associated with the construction and installation in hopes of bringing new life to the Black Hills Veterans Memorial.

“Sets forth the agreement for the next three years on the city providing the landscaping maintenance and so forth and the war monument folks maintaining the flag and the stonework,” said the City of Rapid City communications coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker.

It is important to note that this agreement does not create an employment relationship between the city and the BHWMA, and nothing in the agreement is intended to create a joint venture between both parties.

The memorial should be fully renovated and ready to be unveiled by Memorial Day weekend.

