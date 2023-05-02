Getting warmer and warmer into midweek.

Rapid City forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure will continue to build east over KOTA Territory today and Wednesday. This will result in even warmer temperatures, with near 80 degree heat possible Wednesday afternoon.

We will start seeing some moisture return to the northern plains tomorrow, and especially Thursday through the weekend. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible around the Black Hills Wednesday, with more widespread showers and storms Thursday and especially Friday.

The wetter pattern continues into next week as a series of disturbances move across the area. Let’s cheer on the rain! We sure do need the moisture.

