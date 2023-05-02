Free family fun at Rapid City’ s YMCA annual “Healthy Kids Day” kick-off

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Get ready moms & dads cause it’s the annual YMCA’s Healthy Kids Day, presented by Monument Health, this Friday, May 5th from 5 -7 p.m. at the YMCA of Rapid City’s parking lot. The best part is it’s free and open to the public. This yearly summer event features a day of fun-filled activities to celebrate kids being kids.

Healthy Kids Day will have a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage kids and families to have a healthier start to the summer season. A free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y has to offer. This year we’ll be featuring a Strider Bike course, Kids Zumba, Yoga and Bootcamp, sensory tables, a gaga pit, photobooth, putt-putt golf, live DJ & music, free food and so much more!

Mark your calendars because our Yoga in the Park series kicks off on June 3rd in Founders Park. Y members and members of the community are asked to join us on Saturdays in June for relaxing yoga sessions from 9 to 10 a.m. All ages are welcome for this free series, so no registration is required, just show up. We’ll also be offering “Zumba in the Park” again Saturdays in July from 9 to 10 a.m. Grab your friends and head down to Founders Park in July and get your dance on. Both Zumba and Yoga are free and open to the public.

