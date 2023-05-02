80 employees shocked by layoffs at Monument Health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Yesterday Monument Health laid off several employees in response to significant operational and financial challenges.

We received the statement that employees were sent. The statement says at least 80 employees throughout the health system will be cut and executives will take a 20% pay cut.

Monument Health attributes this decision to the rising costs of medical supplies, staffing, and, declining healthcare reimbursement rates.

In a separate statement to Black Hills Fox News, Monument Health says quote “While we continue to provide a safe environment for all who seek care, we must also adapt our services and operational model to preserve our current and future mission.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.