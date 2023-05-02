3rd Annual Cinco De Meow feline-friendly fundraiser is coming up

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s the 3rd Annual Cinco De Meow fundraiser for cat lovers held at The Wine Cellar Restaurant in Rapid City beginning on Thursday, May 4th through Saturday, May 6th. The event provides a chance to help cats in need, including adoptions and a silent auction. Christy Land, owner of The Wine Cellar, says “Although the event was for cats in need, we will also have a silent auction, great gifts, art to buy, and great food and drinks.” Land also says the fundraiser is to help benefit three separate organizations this year, The West River Spay and Neuter Coalition, Caring for Canines, and APAI.

Since The West River Spay and Neuter Coalition opened, it has helped and spayed over 10,000 cats. Land encourages people to get their current cats spayed or neutered. Through donations from events like Cinco de Meow, the coalition is able to help cat owners who may not have the funds for surgical procedures. The Coalition was formed in 2005 by a group of Black Hills residents concerned about serious pet overpopulation in the area as reflected in the high intake and euthanasia numbers in town shelters. After incorporating in the state of South Dakota and receiving our 501(c)3 status, we began to research methods that other concerned animal activists around the country had undertaken to address this problem. Ultimately we decided that our best approach would be through sponsoring low-cost spay/neuter cat clinics for low-income clients, since no similar services existed (and still do not) in all of West River, SD. We spent the next few months recruiting generous, caring veterinarians willing to devote their time to this cause and to perform reduced-cost spay/neuter. These veterinarians demonstrate their dedication to saving animal lives by reducing shelter deaths through spaying/neutering, and we recommend them highly if you are in need of veterinary services for any of your pets.

