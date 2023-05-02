2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Serenity Johnson

“Disabilities are different because people don’t know about them,” said Serenity. “So I think just me being up here and existing... hopefully that changes how people look at things.”
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s time for the finals in this year’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest.

You’ll hear from our four finalists over the next four weeks, as they compete for a total of $7500 in scholarships from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. This year’s winner heads off to college with a $4,000 scholarship.

Serenity Johnson, a Stevens High School junior, has probably faced more of life’s hurdles than most kids her age, but it doesn’t stop her from seeing life as a glass half full.

“Disabilities are different because people don’t know about them,” said Serenity. “So I think just me being up here and existing, people are like ‘wow, okay. There’s a blind person and she seems the same as the rest of us’ and hopefully that changes how people look at things.”

Serenity credits her positive attitude to her father, Ralph, “I am so thankful for my dad because when I was little and I was diagnosed with my blindness, he never let me know that it was something different. He was never upset about it so there was no reason for me to be. So I think it’s given me a good outlook, where it’s easier for me to be like ‘there is an upside to this, you can overcome anything’.”

Her dad isn’t her only support though, so is the rest of the family.

“My family is so important to me. I have a little niece and nephew and any chance I get to spend time with them. I love being outdoors so in the summertime my dad and I go fishing and kayaking with our dog, Jessie, a lot. I love music and I’m involved with the National Federation for the Blind,” continued Serenity. “I just got voted in as their secretary so that’s super cool to be around that atmosphere and that group of people.”

Although she’s only a junior, Serenity already has big plans for her future.

“I want to become a teacher, right now the goal is to become a TVI, so that’s a teacher of the blind and visually impaired,” explained Serenity. “When I moved here, I didn’t like school. I thought ‘It’s hard and it’s not fair to me because I can’t see and it’s difficult’ and then I came here she [Serenity’s TVI] 180 changed how I had my outlook on life and what I could accomplish and so I really hope one day by becoming a TVI, I can give that same experience to other kids.”

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The South Dakota Hall of Fame is proud to announce the Inductee Class for 2023 from Rapid City...
Announcing The SD Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023
Mason Archambault
Archambault returns to Rapid City for Lakota All-Star Game
Rapid City Area School bus
A former bus driver didn’t think her job would be dangerous
Animal rescuers in Ohio are helping a cat found seriously burned under a car.
Animal rescuers helping cat seriously burned after being flicked by cigarette
HSI online child sex crimes investigations lead to SD men getting charged

Latest News

A sign for the Pierre School District's main offices.
“Moms for Liberty” continues push into South Dakota education policy conversation
People located in rural areas may find it harder to find groceries.
Fighting South Dakota’s food desert
Wonderland Cave opens May 1 for the summer tourism season.
Tourist attractions begin to open as summer approaches
Looking for a place to discard sticks and clippings? Rapid City's yard waste sites are open...
Remote yard waste sites are now open for business