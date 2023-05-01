Statewide search for Union County murder case suspect

By KEVN Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:38 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota State Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public’s help to find a Sioux City, Iowa, man. He’s wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in South Dakota.

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City, Iowa, has an active no-bond arrest warrant charging him with first-degree murder. He is accused in the death of Jordan Beardshear, 23, of Dakota Dunes. Beardshear was found deceased April 26 in a home in Dakota Dunes, SD. DCI determined that her death was a result of a homicide.

“We are seeking the public’s help in finding this individual,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “Please do not approach this individual who is considered dangerous. We request you contact law enforcement immediately with any helpful information.”

If you have any information on Castellanos-Rosales whereabouts, contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 356-679.

