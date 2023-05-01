A slow warming trend into midweek.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure will build in from the west early this week. Today will be mild, but warmer air moves in with that ridge Tuesday and Wednesday. In fact, by Wednesday afternoon temperatures could rise to near 80 degrees in spots.

A much more unsettled weather pattern returns Thursday and lasts through the first half of next week. A southwest flow aloft will send a variety of disturbances our way, each triggering isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday looks to be the wettest day this week, but some active thunderstorms may also occur early next week. Hopefully, we’ll see some moisture as we are drier than normal so far this year in many areas.

