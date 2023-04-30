HSI online child sex crimes investigations lead to SD men getting charged

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In recent weeks, several South Dakota men have been charged and sentenced (links below) for various online sex crimes, including possession, attempted receipt, and production of child exploitation material and attempted enticement of a minor, following Homeland Security Investigations St. Paul-lead investigations and joint investigations with federal, state, and local agencies.

Many of these cases were brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Project Safe Childhood gathers federal, state, and local resources under the direction of the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who exploit children online, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

District of South Dakota U.S. Attorney’s Office news releases

Jamie Holt, special agent for Homeland Security Investigations says there are signs to look for before children become a victim of online sexual abuse. These can look like, the perpetrator wanting to keep the relationship a secret, or the conversation keeps becoming sexual, the conversation becomes bully-like, or they ask you to switch from social media to social media.

HSI protects the public from crimes of victimization, strategically targeting and investigating individuals and networks that engage in child exploitation, human trafficking, forced labor, and financial scams affecting vulnerable populations.

Members of the public can report crimes and/or suspicious activity 24/7 by dialing 866-347-2423.

