Special Olympic athletes compete to make it to the state tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Special Olympics held their Black Hills spring games Friday, with athletes participating in track and field events.

More than 200 athletes registered for today’s competition. The event had volunteers from the Rapid City area, Box Elder area, and Meade and Bell Fourche school systems, to help the event run smoothly.

The athletes who took part are now eligible for the state summer games, which will be held from May 18 through the 20th at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.

“Many of them are just so thankful to be here, because again earlier in the week it didn’t look like we were going to. The enthusiasm and excitement because they get to compete and not have to cancel an event, and many of these athletes have been training for a couple months for their events. It’s an opportunity for them to see their friends, to showcase their abilities, in talking with them, they’re just so excited to be here,” said Cathy Grubb, sports director for Special Olympics South Dakota, Black Hills region.

Grubb said she is grateful to the city, parents, and volunteers who make this event a success.

