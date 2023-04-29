Mild, dry, and windy to start the weekend

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -This evening will be seasonable with lows in the 30s and 40s. Skies will change from partly cloudy to mostly clear with gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Cool, dry, and breezy weather can then be expected through the end of the weekend. Saturday we are staying in the upper 50s to 60s with plenty of sunshine and dry weather returning. Winds will remain breezy but become windy late in the afternoon where we can see wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour at times. This accompanied by already abnormally dry conditions will lead to an increased risk for fire weather. We have a slow warm-up for the start of the first week of May. Highs are in the 50 to 60 on Sunday then temperatures bounce into the 60s and 70s. Our warmest day looks to be Wednesday when temperatures could climb into the mid-70s to 80s for some locations. Showers could return on Thursday and into the weekend.

