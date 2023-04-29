Growing community, means growing the force

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Friday two students in the law enforcement program at Western Dakota Technical College were surprised with official job offers.

The two women will begin their careers on May 15 as deputy sheriffs for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are very lucky that we were able to get two females out of this group, typically it is harder to find females in the law enforcement profession. So, the fact that we were able to get two out of the same class is great,” said Kim Bloomenrader, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office also has a program called the 30 by 30. The goal is for 30% of the workforce to be female by the year 2030.

According to 30x30initiative.org, only 12% of sworn officers are women.

“This is a job that I have been chasing for about five years now with the sheriff’s office, so it’s kind of really amazing,” said Janae Olson, a student.

“There’s a lot of emotions, it’s really exciting. It’s good to know that you have a place after the academy is through,” said Justice Jones, a student.

