Staff at the Buffalo Chip are gearing up for a daring event

(Nick Nelson)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Buffalo Chip is going big for the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally with the Deathwire daredevil spectacular event.

“This is my first visit here to the site to check out where the wire is going to actually run for this big stunt that we actually have planned for August. We had a couple of sna-foos, but we figured everything out, and that’s the reason why we did this site visit here,” said Death Wire Daredevil Blake Wallenda.

Wallenda will attempt a 500 ft. wire walk while Dare Devil motorcyclist Kyle Ives jumps over him.

The Buffalo Chip founder Rod Woodruff and Wall of Death stunt rider Shawn Ives came up with the idea to attempt the death wire stunt as a way to pay tribute to daredevil Robbie Knievel, who passed away earlier this year.

“A year in a half ago, as I was at Sturgis, I got diagnosed with cancer, and I had to leave Sturgis early; our legendary good friend Robby Knieveal {caa-knee-vil} passed away from cancer, and I was just like so passionate about it,” said Stunt Coordinator Shawn Ives for The Death Wire Daredevil Spectacular.

This stunt is a fundraiser for the Brain Tumor Foundation as well as The Cancer Society.

“We got the spectacle of a century, not ever been done. I think it’s safe to say that no one else is going to do it either, right, this is a once in a lifetime thing that ain’t never going to happen again, and it ain’t never happened before,” said The Buffalo Chip owner, Rod Woodruff.

