Offender Brandon Comes Flying placed on escape status

Brandon Comes Flying has been placed on escaped status after he did not show up after his work...
Brandon Comes Flying has been placed on escaped status after he did not show up after his work assignment.(MGN Online)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:06 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State prison offender Brandon Comes Flying has been placed on escape status.

Comes Flying, age 42, left his community assignment in Rapid City on April 27 without authorization and failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center at the scheduled time. Comes Flying is a Native American male. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving time for forgery and possession of a controlled substance in Hughes County.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

If you see Comes Flying or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp opening as DDI is implemented in Rapid City.
I-90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp finally opening as DDI
Sister Lorane Coffin and 10 other sisters will move to a senior living center in May.
The Catholic Sisters of St. Martin’s Monastery to move to senior living center
In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks with...
Investigators: Child porn found in email account linked to T. Denny Sanford
The US Forest Service has postponed the final decision on the F3 Gold Jenny Gulch Exploration...
Black Hills National Forest Pactola Reservoir requested withdrawal

Latest News

Visual examination of the mole for the presence of malignant neoplasms. Prevention for...
Monument Health dermatologists offer free skin cancer screenings for Melanoma Monday
Rapid City cleared out the weight of 200 elephants during clean up week
Clean up follow up
The Sturgis Police Athletic League hosted “operation arrest”
Operation arrest
Rapid City’s latest crime statistics look promising
Community crime map