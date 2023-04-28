Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole

This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.
This undated photo provided by the Lubbock County Jail, in Texas, shows Trevor Marquis Rowe.(Lubbock County Jail via AP)
By KCBD Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - A Lubbock man who stuffed a 10-month-old baby into a backpack was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole Friday morning.

Trevor Rowe pleaded guilty to capital murder with a victim under the age of 10.

The arrest warrant says Rowe picked up 10-month-old Marion Rebecca Jester-Montoya and took her to his job site.

Before leaving his vehicle at work, he stuffed the child into a backpack and left her in the front passenger seat floorboard for more than five hours.

According to court documents, this is not the first time Rowe has been arrested. It happened before, in 2018, when he was accused of leaving his two children unattended in a home.

Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a...
Marion Reebecca Montoya, 10 months old, died when she was stuffed in a backpack and left in a vehicle for hours.(Katrina Montoya)

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp opening as DDI is implemented in Rapid City.
I-90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp finally opening as DDI
Sister Lorane Coffin and 10 other sisters will move to a senior living center in May.
The Catholic Sisters of St. Martin’s Monastery to move to senior living center
In this Feb. 3, 2007 file photo, South Dakota philanthropist T. Denny Sanford speaks with...
Investigators: Child porn found in email account linked to T. Denny Sanford
The US Forest Service has postponed the final decision on the F3 Gold Jenny Gulch Exploration...
Black Hills National Forest Pactola Reservoir requested withdrawal

Latest News

Air Force players touch the eagle on the Commander in Chief's trophy following an NCAA college...
Biden to present Air Force team with football trophy
Tributes hang on a fence outside of Club Q Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo....
Colorado governor signs gun control bills after nightclub massacre
The Starting Strong program seeks to provide low income families with opportunities to give...
Starting Strong: 10 years of providing preschool scholarships to low income families
In this image taken from video provided by the National Police of Ukraine, firefighters work at...
Russian missile and drone attack in Ukraine kills several people