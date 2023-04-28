Healthwatch: Exercises to get ready for warm weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As warm weather gets closer and closer many people might be thinking about getting ready for outdoor activities. This week Nicole Craig from YMCA joins us to discuss some good exercises to get prepared for it.

“So, we’re gonna start with some abduction taps. So, transfer all your weight into one leg and just tap out to the side with the other leg just so the toe is hitting the floor. Ten times to the side, then we’re gonna go ten times back,” said Craig.

Most of these exercises are really simple and help to build your core strength.

“Then we’re gonna work on some standing good mornings. Feet are flat hands are on the hips we hinge on the hips forward to a nice flat back. Keeping the legs straight but just a nice natural leg so not locked out as we hinge forward and using our glutes and our abs to lift up,” said Craig.

Next she showed us a chair exercise that doesn’t require sitting down in it.

“Then we go into our chair squats again any chair will work but not a recliner cause we’re gonna stay there. So, position the feet… down then up ten to twelve times or thirty seconds whichever one you prefer,” said Craig.

Lastly, she demonstrates how to do slides and for this you can use a slide or a paper plate if you don’t have one.

“Then we’re gonna grab some paper plates or some sliders one will work I have a slider. A paper plate will work. You’re gonna place the heel on it and you’re gonna squat back and stand up nice and tall. Ten times or thirty seconds on each side. This is gonna give you some nice single leg work some nice balance so we’re not tipping over,” said Craig.

