StardustFest reaches for the moon while among the stars this weekend in Deadwood

An inspirational festival connected to the spirit of the stars
By Alena Neves
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:14 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - StardustFest will be in the Black Hills uniting residents through the power of love, positive energy, music, art spirituality, wellness, local artisans, great food and so much more this Saturday, April 29 beginning at 12 to 10 p.m. at the Deadwood Mountain Grand. StardustFest brings people together to raise a positive vibration through creativity and connection to the forces of our shared galaxy through an interconnection of our universe. According to Bobbie Jo Kuhl, StardustFest creator, “The event’s name was inspired by the fact that most of the elements that make up the human body were formed in the stars. Every atom of oxygen in our lungs, of carbon in our muscles, of calcium in our bones, of iron in our blood was created inside a star before Earth was born. The power of our existence is incredible and when we activate our gifts and talents during these types of events, pure love is amplified to a higher level.”

Kuhl says the festival will have lots of entertainment and activities including tarot card reading, several bands will be performing; Camp Comfort, Devon Sants & Sultry Shimmy Belly Dancing just to name a few along with fan favorite, Vivian Kenyon’s “Bite of Redemption” bringing her delicious gluten-free low-fat bakery items. All Ages are welcome.

Advance Tickets are $10 with 14 and under kids can enter for free. $20 at the door (price is for cash payment, fees will be added for credit card payments), Tickets are non-refundable.

