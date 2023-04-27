Showers and isolated thunderstorms likely tomorrow afternoon

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:47 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with a few passing showers possible. Mild temperatures are expected this evening with lows mostly in the 40s. Thursday will be a semi-eventful day as mild daytime temperatures accompanied by instability will lead to showers developing first adding moisture to the air and as the sun comes back out to join the party thunderstorms are likely to develop in the afternoon. A marginal risk for some afternoon thunderstorms will be in place for Fall River, Custer, Oglala Lakota, Jackson, and Weston counties. Some hail could develop in stronger cells but is likely to be small pea to penny sized at best. Gusty winds will move later Thursday afternoon as showers dissipate where winds could gust up to 40 miles per hour at times. Winds will taper off but remain breezy for Friday and Saturday.

Friday we will see slightly cooler temperatures. By Saturday we are back up into the 60s with plenty of sunshine for next week, our warmest day looks to be Wednesday where temperatures could climb into the mid-70s for some locations. Showers could return next weekend.

