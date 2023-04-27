One Rapid City business wants to expand by purchasing a parking lot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With construction throughout downtown Rapid City, parking can be a hassle.

Property Meld, a local software company, wants to encourage more businesses to call Western South Dakota home. To do that, they want to expand their property to encompass the city parking lot adjacent to the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association building.

However, downtown parking is already at a premium.

“I think everyone also recognizes that we need to look for, How are we going to improve our downtown parking system? And how are we going to invest more money in them so that we’re not just getting rid of parking but also increasing new parking opportunities,” said Rapid City’s City Attorney Joel Landeen.

At the meeting, VP of Strategic Planning for Property Meld Todd Gange talked about the parking issues and said that if the city council allows the company to purchase the lot, they will let the city continue to use the surface parking for one year.

But with ongoing construction projects squeezing out parking spaces, some downtown businesses wonder how this could affect their bottom line.

“We had a few meetings to talk about this; we got a plan where we will be shuttling our employees, either from the Civic Center parking lot or another parking lot further away from the downtown area,” said Roam’ N Around owner John Machacez.

One committee member says if parking issues arise, the city will work on a solution.

“Someone might have to walk a little further to their destination, but we’ll work with them to minimize that as well; there’ll be a walking problem, not a parking problem,” said Planning Division Manager Vicki Fisher, City of Rapid City.

