I-90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp finally opening as DDI

Interstate 90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp opening as DDI is implemented in Rapid City.
Interstate 90, Exit 59 westbound on-ramp opening as DDI is implemented in Rapid City.(SDDOT)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Westbound on-ramp at exit 59 (North LaCrosse Street) at I-90 in Rapid City will be reopening at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, to all vehicle traffic.

The traffic signals on North LaCrosse Street at I-90 (exit 59) will be activated, and the interchange will begin functioning in each direction as a one-lane Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI).

This is the first DDI project constructed in South Dakota by the South Dakota Department of Transportation. Drivers and pedestrians can safely navigate the DDI by following traffic control and signals.

Additional project information, construction updates, photos, and DDI tutorials are available on the project website at https://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown parking
One Rapid City business wants to expand by purchasing a parking lot
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
The City plans to close the downtown parking structure this Sunday the 30th.
Remember to park elsewhere! Downtown parking structure set to close Sunday
Ocala police warn of scam callers that ask for ransom money.
BBB warns of new impersonation scam
Wally Dauwen, Mason Dauwen, and Ron Dragoo at the Pit Stop, a gas station in Lemmon, South...
Small town gas station heroes: CPR and quick-thinking bystanders credited with saving Hettinger man’s life

Latest News

Sister Lorane Coffin and 10 other sisters will move to a senior living center in May.
The Catholic Sisters of St. Martin’s Monastery to move to senior living center
The US Forest Service has postponed the final decision on the F3 Gold Jenny Gulch Exploration...
Black Hills National Forest Pactola Reservoir requested withdrawal
Thunderstorms and snow for tomorrow
Thunderstorms possible tomorrow afternoon
Scammers use the anxiety someone feels about their bills to apply pressure.
BBB Vacation Scams