Cool and dry to finish out the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, Showers will wane and push to the southeast overnight. Some snow accumulation could be expected in the northern Black Hills where a couple of inches are likely in the higher elevations of the Northern Hills. However, little to no snow accumulations are most likely. Winds will slowly start to weaken as this quick clipper system moves out of the region. Tonight, Lows will be in the 30s with winds dropping to around 15 to 20 miles per hour with wind gusts up to 30+ miles per hour at times.

Cool, dry, and breezy weather can then be expected through the end of the week. Friday we will see the start of slightly cooler temperatures with highs mostly in the mid-50s to low 60s. By Saturday we are staying in the upper 50s to 60s with plenty of sunshine returning. Winds will remain breezy gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times. We have a slow warm-up for the start of the first week of May. Highs are in the 50 to 60 on Sunday then temperatures bounce into the 60s and 70s. Our warmest day looks to be Wednesday when temperatures could climb into the mid-70s for some locations. Showers could return on Thursday and into the weekend.

