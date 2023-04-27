The Catholic Sisters of St. Martin’s Monastery to move to senior living center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The nuns of St. Martins Monastery will move to a senior living center at the beginning of May. In 1889 the nun’s legacy began when five Swiss Catholic Sisters traveled to Sturgis, from there the sisters helped start hospitals and schools in communities around the Black Hills. Starting in 1903 with a hospital in Hot Springs and then in Rapid City during the 1920s.

Lorane Coffin is number 9 of 12 siblings that grew up on a ranch near Mobridge, South Dakota. When Coffin was in high school, she moved to St. Martins Academy in Sturgis. After graduation, she joined the convent in 1949, becoming a teacher at different parishes around the area. Coffin spent one-year studying art at Mount Marty College in Yankton.

“I have a degree in art and a minor in English, so I was the art teacher when I first came to the academy,” said Coffin.

At that time a single year of formal education was all it took to become a teacher. “One of the things I learned when I was at Mount Marty was calligraphy.”

She taught at St. Johns in Rapid City—now St. Therese Parish, as well as Lemmon and Deadwood before moving to Casper, Wyoming. “When I was teaching art in high school, I really enjoyed that too.”

In 2000 Coffin returned to St. Martins, now in Rapid City. 23 years later she says she continues to use her creative skills, whether in the kitchen or on paper. “Now, I get called on to do posters or to do those kind of things,” says Coffin.

Coffin and 10 other sisters will move to the Good Samaritan Society and live a retired life. Coffin says her art materials will move with her and she hopes to have more leisure time, to fuel her creativity.

With the 11 nuns leaving, we asked what will happen to the monastery and were told they are ironing out the details.

