Black Hills State President, Laurie Nichols, announces retirement

After 4 years, Black Hills State University President, Laurie Nichols has announced her retirement from higher education.(sdbor)
By Kate Robinson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After 4 years, Black Hills State University President, Laurie Nichols has announced her retirement from higher education.

In her role as president, Nichols has accomplished two major advancements for the university; the west river health science center in rapid city and expanding black hills state university into the Rapid City campus. She also brought degree programs to active military and their families at the Ellsworth Air Force base and strengthened academic relationships with Crazy Horse and the American Indian University of North America.

Nichol’s achieved many of her own personal goals at BHSU, prioritizing strong leadership, while creating strategic and ambitious goals for the university. These included plans for enrollment, 10-year higher learning commission accreditation, record fundraising, and nationally competitive athletics.

“In reflecting back on these four years, I am so grateful for the opportunity, this is a great campus, the people here are just awesome, they’re outstanding. I’ve really been privileged to work alongside them every day,” says BHSU president, Laurie Nichols.

Nichols became respected within the Spearfish community and the South Dakota legislature throughout her time at Black Hills State. She will remain in her position while a search for the next president begins this fall.

