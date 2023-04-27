BBB warns of new impersonation scam

By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:34 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A timeshare or a vacation club might seem like a great idea, but when circumstances make that commitment harder to keep getting out of the contract might become a nightmare. Especially when you end up dealing with a scammer, not the timeshare company.

“One thing that’s interesting about the timeshare situation is that the scammers are just as persistent and high pressure as the timeshare release organizations or the timeshare sales organizations. So it really is hard to differentiate between who’s trying to get you into a timeshare and somebody who’s saying they’re going to get you out,” said Schmidt

According to Schmidt, the people who get scam calls often have a sizable vacation debt. Scammers use the anxiety someone feels about their bills to apply pressure. Often getting the victims to pay more for an easy solution.

Schmidt says there are a few red flags you can look for when identifying someone as a scammer. One is the method of payment a person asks for can be a sign that they aren’t who they say they are.

“Scammers want payment in a nontraditional means so they’re going to ask you to wire them money. They want you to pay with a prepaid Visa card. Anything that will allow them to take the money and run,” said Schmidt

Schmidt says people shouldn’t avoid vacations. Instead, she suggests planning more traditional ones. She says it simply isn’t worth the risk.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

