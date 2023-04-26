WellFully to have their 3rd 4x4 Shine & Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The shine part of the WellFully show will have a free-will donation youth car wash that will be taking place throughout the day for anyone who wants to make their vehicle shine. Now the show part is located in the parking area shared by 605 AutoPlaza and Love Inc., this is an event for all of those 4x4 vehicle owners who would like to shine up their rigs and show them off.

As an added incentive, the WellFully kids and staff will be voting on best-of-show vehicles in four categories (Jeep, Sport Utilities, Trucks, and Rock Crawlers) with the winner in each receiving a percentage of the show proceeds. Voting for best of show will take place after lunch with the winners to be announced at 2:30 p.m.

Food will also be making a show at the event with the Lil Coffee Cabin for a morning pick-me-up. Then around 10 a.m., fan-favorite food trucks will be pulling in with some favorite eats for lunch.

Now in its third year as a fundraising event, money raised through entry fees, sponsorships, and the youth car wash will all go to provide fun and educational activities for the kids of WellFully.

For more information, or sponsorship opportunities contact event coordinator Todd Pfaff at (605) 277-3857 or email todd.pfaff@wellfully.org

