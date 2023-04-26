New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman

In the new trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a look at Michael Keaton as Batman, a role he last played in 1992. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans looking to see Michael Keaton back in his role as Batman are in luck.

In the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a deeper look at Keaton as Batman, a role he last played three decades ago in 1992.

He’s heard saying, “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts,” an iconic line from the 1989 “Batman” film when Keaton went up again Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

The trailer also shows more of Ezra Miller as The Flash and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

“The Flash” hits theaters on June 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mathew Shawn Buchko could have served a maximum of 20 years, but was sentenced to 10 years in...
Rapid City man sentenced for possession of child pornography
The City plans to close the downtown parking structure this Sunday the 30th.
Remember to park elsewhere! Downtown parking structure set to close Sunday
Wally Dauwen, Mason Dauwen, and Ron Dragoo at the Pit Stop, a gas station in Lemmon, South...
Small town gas station heroes: CPR and quick-thinking bystanders credited with saving Hettinger man’s life
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
LNL: FOX, CNN axe popular hosts; media correspondent shares insight
Faith Stoddard is one of four 2023 Rising Star of the West finalists.
2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Faith Stoddard

Latest News

FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
After missing a few games due to a dispute with the league, Chase Carnley is allowed on the...
Softball coach in wheelchair allowed to pitch again after being forced to stop
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Norfolk Southern estimates Ohio derailment will cost $387M
FILE - Julie Su, nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as the Secretary of Labor, listens...
Senate committee advances Biden labor secretary nominee